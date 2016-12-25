Singer George Michael dead at 53

According to his publicist, singer George Michael has died at age 53.
Michael was best known for his music as part of the 80’s duo Wham! and a Grammy-winning solo artist.
According to the BBC, he “passed away peacefully at home” Oxfordshire.
In 1989, Michael won a Grammy for Album of The Year for “Faith.” The album included such top charting songs like “Faith,” “Father Figure” and “I Want Your Sex.”
Michael's death was not deemed suspicious.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.