Singer George Michael dead at age 53 - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Singer George Michael dead at 53

Posted: Updated:

 According to his publicist, singer George Michael has died at age 53.

Michael was best known for his music as part of the 80’s duo Wham! and a Grammy-winning solo artist.

According to the BBC, he “passed away peacefully at home” Oxfordshire.

In 1989, Michael won a Grammy for Album of The Year for “Faith.” The album included such top charting songs like “Faith,” “Father Figure” and “I Want Your Sex.”

Michael's death was not deemed suspicious.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.