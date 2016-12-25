What does the Christmas Spirit mean

D ecember 25th is a day for giving and receiving presents, spending time with family and friends, eating more food than we can handle, and of course Santa. But what is the true meaning of Christmas?

"Christmas is a wonderful time of year, I think the culture engages faith. And at the same time it's an opportunity for people who believe and care for each other, of all faiths, to come together; use our culture, use our faith to engage one another on very beautiful terms," Bishop Michael Bransfield of The Diocese of Wheeling Charleston told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro.

While engaging one another during this festive time, there's also more behind it the spirit of Christmas.

"Well the Christmas spirit is that we're going to go out, we're going to try and engage everybody in activities where we go to church, or we sing, or we do things where we give gifts," Bransfield said. "So, the season of the year I think is one of the best for bringing out the goodness that is within people already."

After speaking with Bishop Bransfield, it got us thinking what others thought about the Christmas spirit, so we asked a few familiar faces.

"For me Christmas is all about just surrounding yourself with friends and family I'm remembering the reason for the season which is the birth of Jesus and kind of just enjoying time together," 7News Weekend Sports Anchor Jordan Crammer said.

"Christmas time is just a really special time for everyone to just appreciate everything they have, and everyone they have in their lives as well," 7News Anchor Tate Blanchard told Conigliaro.

"I think the Christmas spirit is about setting aside our differences and taking this time of year to love each other more," said 7News Reporter Paige Madden.

"The spirit of Christmas to me is spending time with my crazy family and eating a lot of good food," 7News Producer Sarah Neavin said.

"Just the magic of Santa I think is a big thing. I rode on the Polar Express as a child and it was so exciting to read that story about the bell and believing," 7News Morning Anchor Tessa DiTirro said. "I think that has a lot to do with the spirit of Christmas for a lot of people, and myself too. I believed in Santa till I was older than I'd like to admit."