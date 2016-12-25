Delightful Days of Christmas Sponsored by DeNoon Lumber: The Campbell House

From the outside, the Campbell's house doesn't seem especially decorated for the holidays.

But on the inside, Jeanie Campbell has for the Christmas season set up her own little Christmas metropolis.

She has an "old town" -- where development hasn't quite reached.

She has a fishing village complete with sawmill.

She has a mountain with ski slopes and a ski shop.

There's a place in this metro area where the well-to-do live. Also a carnival, with men on the flying trapeze.

She has a place where the working folk live, along with eight churches scattered over the area. A toy train bearing the logos of the mighty Pennsylvania Railroad ties everything together.

Jeanie Campbell gives the rundown on her "Christmas passion." "There are 150 lit pieces, houses, and the carnival, that are on the village, and with the mountain, and up the top of the mantel,” Jeanie says. “There are 24 animated pieces where the lights come on, or the pieces move. And cars, and trees," she continued.

Jeanie says in her childhood her uncle instilled in her the passion to create a Christmas village display each year. She loves to share her display with relatives, friends and neighbors. All tend to have the same reaction.

"Amazement,” she says, as if she can’t quite believe it herself. Jeanie continues, “You know, this is bigger than anything they've ever seen. I actually had a friend come in today with her grandchildren, I invited her to come, and they absolutely loved it."

But Jeanie says further expansion of her Christmas metropolis just cannot happen.

"Greg says 'No’! My husband says, 'No’! This is big enough.'”

They've been married forty years.