Police Investigating 3rd Shots Fired Incident in 4 Days

Police in Steubenville are investigating another shots fired incident in Steubenville, the third in four days.

Around 4:30 Monday morning, someone was shot on the 1300 block of Wellesley Avenue.

Police said a man reported he was walking down the alley when three younger black men fired at him twice. He said one of the shots grazed his rib cage area, police did recover some shell casings.

The only description the victim gave was that they all appeared to be about 15 to 16-years-old.

Shots were also fired last night in the 100 block of North 7th Street. Police said no one was hurt.

Both incidents are under investigation.