Mom Hands Sippy Cup Of Wine To 5 Year-Old Son During Traffic Sto - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Mom Hands Sippy Cup Of Wine To 5-Year-Old Son During Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio woman stopped for driving erratically handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it when officers approached her car.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Louise Floyd is now charged with driving under the influence and child endangering.

Police say they stopped Floyd after getting a call Friday about a vehicle crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb in the northeast Cincinnati suburb of Loveland.

They say Floyd acknowledged giving the cup with wine to her son to hold during the traffic stop.

She is scheduled for a Jan. 11 court appearance. A message left Saturday for her attorney was not returned.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.