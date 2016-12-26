Ohio State suggests ways to reduce harmful algae blooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University researchers are looking into several ways to reduce toxic algae blooms.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2hMOVDi ) the researchers have been testing different strategies to reduce phosphorus discharge that feeds toxic algae. The project's results were announced last week.

The school says farmers should apply fertilizer below the soil surface and plant cover crops and buffer strips.

Cover crops prevent rain from washing fertilizer into lakes. They're grown in fields that would otherwise go unplanted.

Buffer strips are non-crop plants that surround fields and serve a similar purpose.

Researchers say Ohioans have indicated they're willing to use tax money to combat algae blooms.

Researchers now want to design some field tests. Cost estimates on matching current adoption practices to the necessary levels are expected within a couple months.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

