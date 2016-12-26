WV Attorney General Issues Work Warning

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to exercise caution when looking for employment opportunities to pay off those holiday purchases.
Gifts and travel expenses are just some of the things that put a dent in credit and bank account statements.
“The post-holiday season can be a time when consumers try to recoup expenses incurred,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “That often means looking for additional employment, but those interested must proceed with caution. Do your research, check the Internet and call our office with any questions.”
Consumers should be particularly cautious of work-at-home positions. Such opportunities may promise flexibility and extra income, but may sometimes result in nothing more than lost time and money.
Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a fraudulent job posting or wish to report a suspicious listing can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
