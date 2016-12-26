Balance and Pacing Yourself, Key to Fitness Resolution

This last week of the year new year resolutions and goals are on the forefront of many people's minds. Loosing weight and getting in shape is a goal for many. At the Wheeling YMCA they say it's all about balance and pacing yourself, but it starts in the kitchen.

"The first thing is going to be eating right. You have to get a plan on eating right. Eating at the right times of the day. If you have junk food in the house, you kind of want to get away from having that in there," said Wheeling YMCA Wellness Director James Youngblood. "Then, you just take it one step at a time. You might want to start with the dieting at first, then, slowly start working in the weight room, fitness center or vice versa."

You're also not limited to the weight room of fitness center though. There's a pool, basketball courts, group fitness classes, personal training, and more. Some people are intimidated by the gym, but long time patrons say there's no reason to be.

"Coming to a place where everybody has at least one thing in common, despite how you live, what you are, it's something special. It's very encouraging," said Alex Calvert.

"I would encourage people to work out because it help build you as a person," said Isaac Calvert. "You want to be as well rounded as you can. And by coming to the gym and working out-- you know a lot of people are busy, it's the holidays -- so they have to take time out of their day to work out so that's time management skills. You have to want to be physically fit. You have to have self confidence. It helps build confidence. To better yourself, to better the people around you, to be an example for your family and your community."

Youngblood practices what he preaches, and says he was surprised at how many people were already at the gym Monday morning.

"Each and every day, you want to make yourself better than the day before. If you're looking at a new year's resolution you wan to have goals. You want to have dates. You want to have an outline of what you want to accomplish. You don't want to try to accomplish it all in one day, because that's when you become discouraged and that's when you stop doing what you're doing," he said.