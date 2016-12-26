Nardone Remembered as Great Man, Father and Coach

The death of Wheeling Park High School's longtime beloved football coach Mark Nardone on Christmas Day has left many people devastated.

Although it was well known that he was suffering from ALS, it was still a blow to those whose lives were touched by his tough but caring coaching.

A 2001 graduate of WPHS said Coach Nardone had incredible passion for the game.

But he cared even more for the players.

They said it was not unusual for him to get a player a scholarship or a job, or to show up to watch them play another sport.

Even in his 18-month battle with ALS, he was positive.

"In the conversations we had, he had a very positive outlook," recalled Erick Brothers, who played in 1999 and 2000. "Just always trying to keep moving forward. Pray, believe in God and take every day as if it could be your last. And continue to keep believing and hoping and praying for the next day."

Erick Brothers says Coach Nardone was an extremely athletic man.

Brothers says Nardone was always the first one in the gym in the morning, and often the last one out.

You'd often see him running on North River Road.

Brothers said Nardone was a great father and a great coach, and he had a a lot of heart.