Police Investigate After 4 Shots Fired Reports in 5 Days

Police in Steubenville are investigating after four shots fired reports in five days.

In the past five days, Christmas Eve has been the only quiet day in the city.

No arrests have been made and police are working to see if the incidents are tied together.

The latest shots fired incident occurred at the downtown entrance to the city at 3rd and Washington Streets. It has many people concerned.

When asked if Steubenville has a gang problem, City Manager James Mavromatis said no.

"No. No. This is just unfortunate because of what TV shows all of the time. We don't have those issues here. Do we have criminals here? Absolutely. Just like every other city in the United States, but we deal with it. We have an excellent detective division. Actually we have excellent reporting by our citizens. They have helped us immensely on a lot of these crimes that have been solved this year," said Mavromatis.

Police are continuing to ask for help solving these crimes, starting first with the reported shots fired back and forth between cars on Slack Street where two vehicles were hit by bullets. The Christmas day incident occurred at 7th and Market Street, and on the 26th a young man was grazed by a bullet walking on Wellesley Avenue.

And now, this one at Speedway in downtown that ended with a chase to Rosswell Ave, but no arrest was made.

If you have any information that you believe can help police, please call Steubenville Police at 740-283-6000 or you can call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.