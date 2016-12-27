Winter Freeze Shelter in Need of Volunteers

The Winter Freeze Shelter in Wheeling is open for the season.

It provides a food pantry, hygiene items, hot meals, and even prescriptions, but it's the feeling of home the shelter staff is proud of most.

Tammy Kruse, Director of Development at Youth Service Systems, said a homey atmosphere comes from pictures on the walls; fresh blankets, sheets, and pillows every day; and the interaction of the guests with the volunteers.

Right now, the shelter is in need of those volunteers to spend the night. Kruse said volunteering at the shelter is an experience unlike any other.

"I believe that the guests that are here will exceed your expectations. They are wonderful people who are just in need, just like everyone else. It might be a different need, but just by coming in and being able to spend the evening you will learn so much from them," said Kruse.

If you are interested in volunteering at the shelter overnight, call Holly Fox at Youth Services Systems at (304) 233-9627. Fox will set up the volunteering process and a tour.