Employees of The Health Plan Move to Wheeling Offices

Some employees of The Health Plan have moved to Wheeling a few days early.

The relocation date was set for January 1st, but a few dozen employees moved to the city Tuesday. More will complete the move Thursday.

As construction continues at the future headquarters on Main Street, employees will be working in a newly renovated section of the former Horne's Building on Main Street.

The construction of the new headquarters is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Health Plan recently added 150 additional employees.

