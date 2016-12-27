Fire Consumes Tyler County Home

A couple walked away from their home with nothing more than the clothes on their back in Tyler County after a fire ripped through their home Tuesday evening.

According to our friends at the Innformer, the fire broke out at the home on Chestnut Street in McCoy Heights, in Sistersville.

We're told the home belonged to Mitch and Sue Wilson, who deliver the Green Tab.

Charles Winslow with the Innformer said The Wilson's made it out safely, but they weren't sure if their small dog survived or not.

We're working to learn more about donations for the family, but we have been told a donation fund is in the works at WesBanco Bank.

We're also working to learn what caused the fire.

Stay with 7News for updates.