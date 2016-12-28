Taylor Swift Surprises World War II Veteran

Taylor Swift delivered a holiday gift for a World War II veteran who just so happens to be a super fan.

96-year-old Cyrus Porter was surprised when Swift showed up at his family gathering on Monday.

In a profile that aired last week on local CBS station KFVS Porter discussed the unusual distinction of being both a WWII veteran and a massive Taylor Swift fan.

Swift heard about Porter after the KFVS profile aired, and decided to surprise him with a special performance at his home.

Porter's great-grandson Landon filmed the moment Swift entered the home.

Porter had previously seen the pop star in both Memphis and St Louis. Porter told news outlet Storyful, "We had no idea she was coming.”

According to KFVS, Porter said "She puts on a show no one else puts on" and that he "just liked the way she did stuff."