Gas prices in Ohio up again ahead of New Year's holiday

Ohio drivers are seeing gas prices higher than a week ago as they head toward the New Year's weekend.
A gallon of regular gas in Ohio was averaging $2.37 in Wednesday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up 9 cents from a week ago and well above the state average from a year ago, which was about $1.89.
The national average for regular fuel was $2.29 on Wednesday, up 4 cents from a week earlier. The national average at this time last year was $2.00.
Average gas prices increased in recent weeks following the OPEC agreement in late November to cut production beginning in January.
