Jefferson County Elected Officials Sworn In Wednesday

In Jefferson County, elected officials were sworn in for their 2017 terms in office on Wednesday.

All of the officials were incumbents during the November 8 election, and some of them are serving in their second term.

Judge Lisa Ferguson from Toronto's County Court and Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla have been in office for decades.

The officials agree that the years of service show a great amount of stability in the county. They said they are ready to get to work with new goals in mind.

"You know, rationalization is a big thing," said County Commissioner Tom Gentile.

"We need to keep working with all of the communities in Jefferson County and looking at expanding the water and sewer system. Looking at helping some of the communities that are right now struggling with their water plants or sewer systems, so really trying to work with everyone throughout the county to provide better services at better costs for the citizens," he continued.

Common pleas court Judge Michelle Miller and Probate and Juvenile Judge Joseph Corabi read the officials their oaths of office.