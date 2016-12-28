A Sinkhole Swallows Portions of a House in Belmont County

A sinkhole swallowed a house in Belmont County.

The sinkhole opened up at the corner of Hanover and 10th Streets in Martins Ferry. Mayor, Bob Krajnyak said a sinkhole in the area worsened over the weekend causing a portion of the house to collapse. The site has been deemed a safety hazard and the Mayor has ordered for it to be torn down.

The demolition project started this week and the house is expected to be gone by Thursday. The house had been vacant and owned by the City after a settlement two years ago.