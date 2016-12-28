Reynolds Dies One Day after Daughter

Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic 'Singin' in the Rain' and mother of Carrie Fisher, has died, son says

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic 'Singin' in the Rain' and mother of Carrie Fisher, has died, son says.

12/28/2016 8:42:59 PM (GMT -5:00)