WVU Feels the Wrath of the Hurricane

Arguably the biggest game of the Mountaineers season comes to an end with a loss for WVU.

West Virginia was able to jump out to an early lead, but the Hurricanes came through fast and with a vengeance, scoring 21 unanswered going into the half bringing a bit of fear for fans. From there it was more downhill for the Mountaineers as Miami came out of the half to dominate the ball game, winning it 31-14, leaving WVU fans disappointed.

