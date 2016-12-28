West Virginia Fans Come Out in Full Support of their Mountaineers

Arguably the biggest game of the Mountaineers season was Wednesday night. And the West Virginia faithful were out in full at TJ's Sports Garden and Restaurant cheering on their boys in blue and gold.

"I bleed blue and gold," said Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Jeff Kessler. "Very exciting team that has exceeded all expectation. They really show the West Virginia spirit of being the underdog, and no one really believes in us, but we believe in ourselves."

West Virginia was able to jump out to an early lead, but the Hurricanes came through fast and with a vengeance, scoring 21 unanswered going into the half; bringing a bit of fear into the fans.

"If they lose, we cry until next season when they start again," said WVU fan Tonya Hunt.

"We need to score more points, and we have our number one wide receiver out," WVU Alumni Jim Dunn said about the deficit. "And I don't think our quarterback can see over their defensive line. I think he's kind of short like me."

From there it was more downhill for the Mountaineers as Miami came out of the half to dominate the ball game, winning it 31-14, leaving WVU fans disappointed.

"I thought WVU would do much better than what they've been doing tonight. I'm really disappointed in how they've been playing and how they've been coached," fellow fan Shag Williams said.

Now that the football season is officially over for West Virginia, they're fans are looking ahead.

"Luckily our basketball team is playing well, so that might be the pick me up we need," said Hunt.

Even though they lost this one, the crowd at TJ's Wednesday night told Conigliaro they were still proud of their football team.

"It's been a great season, they've played really well this year; I'm very proud of them," said Williams. "So regardless if they win the bowl or not, they're a great team."

The Mountaineers end their season 10-3 without a bowl win, after a 6-0 start. While Miami ends a near decade bowl-less drought and have now won 17 of 20 games against WVU.