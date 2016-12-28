Suspect Caught after Amber Alert Girl Found Safe

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 UPDATE:

Detectives with the Beckley Police Department announced at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, that Lawrence Asbury was captured. He is the supposed suspect in the kidnapping of Jaddah Rodgers on Wednesday night.

UPDATE: December 29th, 2016, 2:00 p.m.

According to The Beckley Police Department, Jaddah Rodgers has been found safe in Raleigh, W.Va.

Police say she has minimal injuries and was otherwise unharmed.

In the process of getting Jaddah, police say the alleged abductor, Lawrence E. Asbury III, fled the scene. Investigators say Asbury let her go then ran off into the woods. Officers from Beckley Police, State Troopers and Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies are all participating in the search. They are using K9 units to assist in the hunt for Asbury.

Rodgers was taken back to the police station. Asbury faces a charge of Kidnapping, but more charges could be filed in the case.

UPDATE: Authorities have found the vehicle they believe the suspect and victim were traveling in, however, Asbury and Rodgers are still at large.

Police believe Rodgers is in "extreme danger."

The Beckley Police Department has issued a warrant for Asbury's arrest for kidnapping.

Rodgers is described as black, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-4 and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A child was abducted in Beckley, WV around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night and was heading west, according to the West Virginia Emergency Management Agency.

The Beckley Police Department and WV State Police are looking for Jaddah Lashay Rodgers: she's a black female, 16 years old, 5-feet-4-inches, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, and her hair braided.

Authorities believe she was likely abducted by Lawrence E. Asbury; a 20-year-old white male.

They may be traveling in a 1995, two-door, red Chevy Blazer with West Virginia license plate 522359, according to authorities.

Rodgers is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen at the Walgreen's located on Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley before being taken.

If you have any information on the potential whereabouts of Rodgers, please contact Sergeant Webb of the Beckley Police Department at (304)256-1720 or call the WV State Police by dialing 911 or *SP on your cell phone.

7News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.