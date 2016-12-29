St. Clairsville's K-9 Cop Gets Gift From American Legion - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

St. Clairsville's K-9 Cop Gets Gift From American Legion

Posted: Updated:
By D.K. Wright, Digital Journalist
Connect
ST. CLAIRSVILLE -

St. Clairsville Police Department's K-9 has a new teaching tool.

It's all thanks to a donation from Post 159 of the American Legion in St. Clairsville.

They gave the police department a check for $823 to pay for a new device the department had just purchased.

St. Clairsville's K-9, Beau, is already getting good use out of the device, which propels a toy into the air for him every time he finds hidden drugs.

"The training aid is a behavior shaping device which eliminates the handler as middle man and sends the reward straight to the dog," explained Lt. Mike Troullos, the department's K-9 handler. "When he detects the odor, he gets the reward directly from the behavior shaping device and not from his handler."

Beau is a six-year-old Belgian Malinois who has been with the St. Clairsville Police Department for four and a half years.

He lives with Lt. Troullos, and his family.

Beau is trained in both tracking and narcotics detection.

