St. Clairsville's K-9 Cop Gets Gift From American Legion

St. Clairsville Police Department's K-9 has a new teaching tool.
It's all thanks to a donation from Post 159 of the American Legion in St. Clairsville.
They gave the police department a check for $823 to pay for a new device the department had just purchased.
St. Clairsville's K-9, Beau, is already getting good use out of the device, which propels a toy into the air for him every time he finds hidden drugs.
"The training aid is a behavior shaping device which eliminates the handler as middle man and sends the reward straight to the dog," explained Lt. Mike Troullos, the department's K-9 handler. "When he detects the odor, he gets the reward directly from the behavior shaping device and not from his handler."
Beau is a six-year-old Belgian Malinois who has been with the St. Clairsville Police Department for four and a half years.
He lives with Lt. Troullos, and his family.
Beau is trained in both tracking and narcotics detection.
