Charlie Sheen Takes Heat for Trump 'Death' Tweet

After news of recent celebrity deaths, actor Charlie Sheen is taking heat for a tweet he wrote where he seemingly asks God for the death of President-elect Donald Trump.
The tweet reads "Dear God; Trump next, please!" six times, followed by a middle finger emoji and a copyright sign.
The tweet has been re-tweeted more than 17,000 times and liked more than 31,000 overnight.
Sheen later pinned the tweet to the top of his page.
Dear God;— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
????
©
@charliesheen 1) *Highly* offensive, inappropriate, & unpatriotic 2) Does God need repetition to hear? 3) You gave the middle finger to God.— Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) December 29, 2016
@charliesheen Imagine the outrage if someone tweeted "Obama next, please!"— samechick ?? (@just2groovy) December 29, 2016
@HollandTaylor @charliesheen wishing his death? really? how low can you people be?— Lenya (@lenyanw) December 29, 2016
@charliesheen no matter how bad life gets, I never actively root for someone to die. That is a truly evil soul.— Nick Paredes (@npthree) December 29, 2016
