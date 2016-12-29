Charlie Sheen Takes Heat for Trump 'Death' Tweet - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Charlie Sheen Takes Heat for Trump 'Death' Tweet

After news of recent celebrity deaths, actor Charlie Sheen is taking heat for a tweet he wrote where he seemingly asks God for the death of President-elect Donald Trump. 

The tweet reads "Dear God; Trump next, please!" six times, followed by a middle finger emoji and a copyright sign.

The tweet has been re-tweeted more than 17,000 times and liked more than 31,000 overnight.

Sheen later pinned the tweet to the top of his page.

