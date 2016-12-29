Charlie Sheen Takes Heat for Trump 'Death' Tweet

After news of recent celebrity deaths, actor Charlie Sheen is taking heat for a tweet he wrote where he seemingly asks God for the death of President-elect Donald Trump.

The tweet reads "Dear God; Trump next, please!" six times, followed by a middle finger emoji and a copyright sign.

The tweet has been re-tweeted more than 17,000 times and liked more than 31,000 overnight.

Sheen later pinned the tweet to the top of his page.

Dear God;



Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!



????



© — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen 1) *Highly* offensive, inappropriate, & unpatriotic 2) Does God need repetition to hear? 3) You gave the middle finger to God. — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen Imagine the outrage if someone tweeted "Obama next, please!" — samechick ?? (@just2groovy) December 29, 2016

@HollandTaylor @charliesheen wishing his death? really? how low can you people be? — Lenya (@lenyanw) December 29, 2016