Arson Suspect Ordered to Pay Restitution for Burning of Historic Barn

A Belmont County arson suspect has been ordered by a judge to pay back a huge sum of money to a family for their loss.

Joseph Brown, charged with burning down a historic barn in Piedmont, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday morning.

Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato gave Brown double the sentence the defense and prosecution had jointly recommended.

He sentenced him to one year behind bars, rather than six months, and he ordered him to pay restitution of more than a half-million dollars to the family of David Wagner, whose barn and livestock were destroyed.

The barn had been built in 1861 and was an integral part of the family's farming operation.

It was determined, however, that the family dog did not perish in the fire, as had been thought earlier.