Police Search for Missing W.Va. Woman

SAINT ALBANS, WV -

UPDATE: According to the Saint Albans Police Department Carissa Shirley has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL:

Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing on December 27th, 2016.

According to the Saint Albans Police Department, Carissa Shirley, 36, was last seen at her house by her husband on December 26, 2016.

Shirley is approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall. Her black 2012 Dodge Caravan is also missing. Both Shirley and her vehicle have been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Major Farry at the Saint Albans Police Department at 304-727-2251.

