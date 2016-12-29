Red Solo Cup Creator Dies at Age 84

The man who invented the iconic Red Solo Cup passed away last week at the age of 84.

Robert Leo Hulseman died peacefully on Wednesday, December 21st, surrounded by his family.

At 18, Hulseman began working in the factory at Solo Cup Company, a business his father began, according to his obituary. Over nearly 60 years, Hulseman worked in a variety of roles and eventually served as President and CEO before his retirement.

Hulseman was known as a hands-on manufacturing expert, being crediting with inventing the Red Solo Cup and the Traveller Lid.

Hulseman and his late wife Sheila were committed to supporting a variety of organizations and causes committed to Catholic education, anti-poverty initiatives, and religious communities.

The Red Solo Cup became synonymous with partying and cookouts in America, and they were even feature in a hit song by Toby Keith.