Wheeling Native Named Acting United States Attorney

A new acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia has been selected by the Executive Office of United States Attorneys in Washington D.C.

Betsy Jividen will serve as Acting United States Attorney beginning on January 1, 2017.

U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II, announced his resignation last week.

“The U.S. Attorney's Office will be in good hands in the new year under the leadership of Betsy Jividen," said Ihlenfeld. "She has a tremendous amount of experience with the office, both inside and outside of the courtroom, and the public will be well-served with her at the helm.”

She has held multiple leadership positions with the office over the past three decades, including serving as First Assistant United States Attorney since 2010.

Jividen also is in charge of the reentry efforts in the Northern District and represents the U.S. Attorney's Office in the federal drug court program.

She is a Wheeling native, and is a 1972 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a 1980 graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. Jividen previously served as Acting U.S. Attorney from September 2009 until April 2010.