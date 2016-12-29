OSHP: Fatal Accidents Are Down in Harrison, Jefferson Counties

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the number of fatal accidents have been more than cut in half this year in Harrison and Jefferson Counties.

In 2015, they had 13 fatalities, and to date in 2016, there have been six.

One is still too many, they say, but they believe their target enforcement areas are working, and there is always room for improvement.

"We cut it down a good bit by working these problem areas and having our people in high viability, high crash area. The one thing that we are looking at, we are at a little bit of a decrease on our OVI enforcement. When I mean OVI, it's not just alcohol violations. We're talking drugs, illicit drugs, marijuana, people operating vehicles after using that kind of stuff," said Lt. Joseph Fetty.

This year they have had 360 OVI arrests.