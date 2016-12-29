Brooke County Family Searching For Missing Person Believed to be Suicidal

Michael Anthony Flory, 27, of Washington Pike was last seen on December 22nd in Wellsburg. (Photo Provided by James Miller)

A family in Brooke County is looking for help in finding a family member they say is suicidal and has been missing since last week.

Michael Anthony Flory, 27, of Washington Pike was last seen on December 22nd in Wellsburg.

A missing person report was filed with the Brooke County Sheriff's Office after family members say they received a suicidal text message from Flory on December 23rd.

Flory has been entered into the system as a missing person. Police say they are looking, but are not actively searching for him. According to police, Flory has a history of this kind of behavior.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.