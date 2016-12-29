Elderly Man Still Living Near Sinkhole Getting Help

Since last summer, we have been keeping tabs on that huge sinkhole on North 8th Street in Martins Ferry.

City officials say they'll be able to do the necessary major repairs, as-soon-as they secure a second source of funding, but there's a human element to this story that's still causing concerns.

There's an elderly man living in one house on North 8th Street.

They say John Burch, a veteran, lives in a house that is visibly cracking and leaning more each day. He's lived there 30 years, and he hates to leave.

But several organizations are now working together to get him a new place, safe and sound.

And they are close to a solution.

"The VFW Charities from the State of Ohio has pledged some money for Mr. Burch, the Colerain VFW has pledged some money, the Community Action Commission of Belmont County, talking to Belmont County, they've been in contact with him. There's some help there that they've been able to offer. So as soon as everything's finalized, Mr. Burch is looking at an apartment now," said Martins Ferry Mayor Bob Krajnyak.

They say Mr. Burch is gradually transferring his belongings into storage units, in preparation for moving.

But this isn't the only sinkhole in Martins Ferry.

There's actually another one, even more active than this, at the corner of Hanover and South Tenth Street.