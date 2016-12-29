Martins Ferry House Falling Into Sinkhole Demolished

It was once a beautiful, well-maintained home, but it has now met with the wrecking ball.

A Martins Ferry house suffered from a long term problem that ended with a final solution.

It all started 100 years ago, when a brick culvert was built at Hanover and South 10th streets. Houses eventually were built all around it, but about seven years ago, officials say the culvert started to collapse.

"Past administrations tried to fix the situation, and obviously as you can see, the fixes didn't hold," said Mayor Bob Krajnyak. "Probably four years ago, a lawsuit was brought against the city. And as part of an insurance settlement with the individuals who lived in that house, the city took over the house and basically paid for it."

The former owners moved to St. Clairsville while the house sat idle.

Last weekend, the culvert collapsed completely, pulling the back of the house in with it.

"There was basically one support beam left holding the house up," said Mayor Krajnyak. "We were afraid that it would fall on the adjacent house, which has people living inside it."

The city had no choice but to call in a demolition crew.

"And we were forced, through the hazards and dangers, to tear the house down," he said.

The mayor says the culverts were no one's fault. They were the technology of the time.

"Probably 100 years ago, there used to be open streams," Krajnyak noted. "And as development started taking place, developers came in, they filled them in, put culverts in, built more culverts. Some of the government programs built some of these culverts too."

The mayor says the property will eventually be an empty lot that is put up for sale. It might make a nice yard or garden, but never again should a house be built there.