1 Person Arrested in Shots Fired Incident; 5th Reported Incident in 6 Days

UPDATE:

Officials in Steubenville confirm Isiah Pavlic was arrested following a shots fired incident in Steubenville Thursday night.

Details are still limited but officials say he is in Jefferson County Jail and is expected to be booked sometime Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Steubenville Police confirmed they have one person in custody after yet another shots fired incident.



This is the fifth shots fired incident in the city in just six days.



Officials tell us no one has hit in this incident.



