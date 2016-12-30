Crews Battling Fire in Dilles Bottom - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Crews Battling Fire in Dilles Bottom

BELMONT COUNTY -

Happening right now crews are working to battle a house fire in Dilles Bottom.

The fire started after 3 a.m. this morning, and officials tell 7News it began in the basement.

Crews are still on scene right now, there is no word on the extent of the damage to the home, or if there are any injuries.

Stay with 7news for the latest details.

