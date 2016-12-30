West Virginia State Police superintendent retiring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia State Police have announced the retirement of the its superintendent effective Friday.

Col. C. R. "Jay" Smithers has headed the agency since Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed him in March 2011.

He was a member of the state police from 1973 until retiring in 1998 as a captain.

He then helped organize the West Virginia Division of Protective Services - Capitol Police as deputy director. In 2005 he was appointed director.

