Bond set for man accused of firing several shots in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -

Bond has been set at $250,000 for the Wintersville man accused of firing off several shots in downtown Steubenville Thursday night.

19-year-old Isaiah Pavlic is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, and discharge of a firearm while intoxicated.

In court, prosecutor Steve Lamatrice said Pavlic was so intoxicated last night, the Jefferson County Jail would not book him until he was cleared by a doctor.

This is after booking officers say he vomited in the holding area and could not get his mug shot.

He is scheduled to be back in court January 6 for his preliminary hearing.

