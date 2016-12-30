Tortilla Chips Recalled due to Salmonella Risk

Mikesell's Potato Chip Company is recalling its 2.25 oz. Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips because they could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips were distributed in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The product comes in a 2.25 ounce, package marked with UPC # 071104005543 on the back and with a sell by date of FEB0216, FEB1617 stamped on the upper right corner.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased 2.25 ounce packages of Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-937-228-9400 Monday-Thursday 8:00 am till 5:00 pm EST.