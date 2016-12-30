Hancock County K9 One Step Closer to Medical Attention

NEW CUMBERLAND – Thanks to many generous donors in the community, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department K9 is one step closer to getting some much-needed medical attention.

Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department announced earlier this month that K9 Odin was experiencing leg pain in his hind quarters which required medical attention and a visit to the Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Wheeling where it was advised that the K9 would need to undergo an MRI.

Sheriff Ralph Fletcher stated Odin is a German Shephard who has been with the department for 5-and-a-half years. His handler began to notice Odin was experiencing pain towards his back end, and we immediately took him off duty.

Odin was taken for diagnostic testing on December 20 to the MedVet Center in Columbus, Ohio and it was determined through MRI that Odin was suffering from Spinal Cord Compression due to severe disc herniation to the lower part of his body.

Fletcher stated the cost of the surgery to repair Odin’s spinal cord is between $4,000 and $5,000.

With the surgery, Odin will be able to continue work for the department for another three-to-five years.

The veterinarian who performed the testing on Odin had determined that if left untreated Odin will likely to be paralyzed, losing complete use of his back legs and the ability to walk.

The Sheriff’s Department is seeking financial assistance from members of the community to be put towards Odin’s surgery. Any payment can be made to:

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

102 North Court Street

New Cumberland, WV 26047