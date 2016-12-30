Fugitive in Belmont County Arrested by Police

Police in Bellaire have arrested a fugitive wanted on numerous charges out of Marshall County.

According to Chief Mike Kovalyk, Ronald A. Conner, 24, was wanted by the Marshall County Probation Office for a Probation Violation for Absconding, Grand Larceny, and Battery on an Officer.

Conner was arrested Friday in the 300 block of 22nd Street by Chief Kovalyk without incident.

Conner was transported to the Belmont County Jail for lockup and is awaiting extradition back to West Virginia, and was entered in NCIC with a pickup radius of surrounding states.