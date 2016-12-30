Plane Goes Missing on it's way to OSU

A search is underway in the northern Hood Canal area for a plane that air traffic controllers lost contact with Thursday night over Lake Erie, as it was heading to Ohio State University in Columbus.

The pilot of the plane that went missing is believed to be John T. Fleming, the CEO of Superior Beverage Group in Columbus. A source who was with Fleming Thursday night said Fleming's wife, his two sons, a neighbor and a neighbor's child were also on board.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office started a ground search and a U.S. Navy helicopter crew searched from the air Thursday night.

"We're taking advantage of all the daylight at this time to try and locate any signs of life out there and find the wreckage or find some type of debris, or maybe even the aircraft itself just sitting up on the water with six people on there," said Chief of Response for Coast Guard District 9, Captain Mike Mullen.

The ground search is still underway and a Civil Air Patrol plane launched Friday morning. Weather in the area showed seas from 12-15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The water in the area is around 50 feet deep.

The group was said to be leaving Thursday night's Cleveland Cavaliers game.

