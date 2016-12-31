Wheeling Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Police in Wheeling are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, shots were fired on 15th Street, near Lane E. One person sitting in his car was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released.

A passenger also sitting in that car was not hurt. Multiple people also seen leaving the American Legion on Jacob Street were not injured.

Stahl said there are no suspects so far, but police did find about 14 shell casings in the area. Police are still continuing to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or with information is strongly urged to call the Wheeling Police Department at (304) 234-3664.

Stay with 7News for the latest information.