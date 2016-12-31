East Wheeling Shooting Investigation Continues, City Leaders Respond

Calls started coming around 3:30 Saturday morning from neighbors reporting hearing up to 30 gun shots in their East Wheeling neighborhood.

"When officers arrived there was a large group of people, on 15th street-there seemed to be a lot of chaos happening at that point," said Philip Stahl, Wheeling Police Public Information Officer.

That's because a car parked near Lane E on 15th street had just been hit six times by bullets. In all, police recovered about 14 shell casings in the area.

"There were 2 people inside that car, the driver I believe was hit with perhaps debris, he was taken to OVMC, treated and released. The passenger was not injured," said Stahl.

"We believe people were leaving the American Legion Post 89 at 15th and Jacob, perhaps moving westward towards 15th street near that alley," Stahl continued.

It's an area where unfortunately it's not rare to hear of crime. But new leadership in Wheeling City Council has taken notice and they say enough is enough.

"There's been an overwhelming number of people who have reached out to the city, to city council, to the mayor, to myself mostly members of the East Wheeling Community, they have asked that this particular bar (American Legion Post 89) be declared a nuisance and be shut down," said Vice Mayor Chad Thalman.

Just to name a few instances, earlier this summer shots were fired twice in one night. Also not too long ago, a murder conviction stemmed from an October 2015 shooting outside of the bar with Dallas Acoff.

"I think Wheeling is a very safe city---and this type of behavior isn't acceptable in Wheeling or East Wheeling, said Thalman.

City government, would never shut down any established business without serious discussion and thought it's not something we take lightly, but ultimately public safety has to be a top priority," Thalman added.

A meeting is planned to address the issues this week with council and law enforcement.

The investigation into the shooting Saturday morning continues, there are no suspects at this time.

