Ohio County says Goodbye to Sheriff Pat Butler

As 2016 wraps up, a lot of public officials are also wrapping up their jobs. In Ohio County, today is Sheriff Pat Butler's last "official" day.

Butler has served in law enforcement for 41 years. He started with the Bridgeport Police Department, spent 23 years at the Wheeling Police department and then moved to the Ohio County Sheriff's Department where he served as Chief Deputy for 8 years, and as sheriff for another 8 years.

He says he's excited to get back to doing some things he enjoys like working out and detailing cars. The newly elected Sheriff Tom Howard takes over officially tomorrow, January 1st.