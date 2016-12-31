Shutler's Market Closes Doors after 66 Years

The doors have officially closed at Shutler's Market in Martins Ferry after 66 years in the business.

7News stopped by earlier today, as did many others, to say goodbye. The shelves were empty but the store was full of love.

Owners Ed and Vicki Shutler say the day was bittersweet but they are so grateful for the outpouring support from the community over the years and especially while they've been getting ready to close.

"Reality is setting in, that we're actually closing, it's hard to believe. Our hearts are just ready to burst, these people, this town, our customers, they're the ones that kept us here all these years," both Ed and Vicki told 7News. "The love they've shown us, I've said it before people don't get that kind of love in their lifetime they we're getting from the customers, we're going to miss them they've become our friends...haven't they? Absolutely!"

While they close today, there is still work to be done as they get ready for their auction of store items coming up on January 7th. The building has been bought and will be transformed into offices.

Vickie and Ed say they are looking forward to "sleeping in" on Monday.