Cameron Police Relying too much on Marshall County Sheriff's Department

Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Cecil is calling on the City of Cameron to overhaul how they manage law enforcement in their community.

This follows a weekend of numerous incidents that deputies from Marshall County Sheriff's department responded to because Cameron Officers were not on duty, reportedly because of budget constraints.

Deputies passed the investigations to the officers earlier this week. Sheriff Cecil says he doesn't mind helping, but it is happening too often.

Cameron Police Chief Michael Younger says the city will soon hire a third full-time officer.