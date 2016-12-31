Cameron Police Relying too much on Marshall County Sheriff's Dep - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Cameron Police Relying too much on Marshall County Sheriff's Department

Posted: Updated:

Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Cecil is calling on the City of Cameron to overhaul how they manage law enforcement in their community.

This follows a weekend of numerous incidents that deputies from Marshall County Sheriff's department responded to because Cameron Officers were not on duty, reportedly because of budget constraints. 

Deputies passed the investigations to the officers earlier this week. Sheriff Cecil says he doesn't mind helping, but it is happening too often.

Cameron Police Chief Michael Younger says the city will soon hire a third full-time officer.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.