Local US Attorney's Office Collects $3.1M in 2016

The United States Attorney's Office collected $3,149,500 in criminal and civil actions in the 2016 fiscal year.

According to U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II, $1,001,768 was collected in criminal actions and $2,147,731 was collected in civil actions, and his office worked with other U.S. Attorney’s Offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $155,650.00 in cases pursued jointly with those offices.

U.S. Attorneys’ Offices throughout the country are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims’ Fund, which distributes the funds to state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.

The largest civil collections were from affirmative civil enforcement cases, in which the United States recovered government money lost to fraud or other misconduct or collected fines imposed on individuals and/or corporations for violations of federal health, safety, civil rights or environmental laws. In addition, civil debts were collected on behalf of several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services, Internal Revenue Service, Small Business Administration and Department of Education.