Ohio sees increase in OVI Arrests New Year's Eve

It's officially 2017, and with that people all across the Ohio Valley were celebrating Saturday night, and in Ohio the State Highway Patrol saw an increase in OVI arrests.

7News reporter Nick Conigliaro spoke with Sergeant Todd McDonald and he told him between the hours of 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday morning the Ohio State Highway Patrol had a total of ten OVI arrests between the St. Clairsville and Steubenville departments.

That's a 20% increase in comparison to last year between the same time frame.

"A lot of it was, obviously New Year's Eve; people were out celebrating. But also, the college bowl games were on yesterday. Those are big ticket items that usually bring in alcohol and people watching games and things," McDonald said. "We usually see increases with that. People just need to know when to say when, get a driver, and be safe about it."

In Steubenville they had six OVI arrests compared to two last year. While the St. Clairsville post saw a decrease closer to them as they only had four OVI arrests, rather than six the year before.

McDonald also said there were no fatal crashes between 8 p.m. And 11 a.m. in the area.