Divers kick off 2017 with annual lake dive

In Jefferson County a local diving group kicked off the new year with their annual dive.

T.L. Velas Diving and Supply organized the event Sunday afternoon at Friendship Park Lake. The group has been doing their annual dive for approximately 30 years now, according to owner Ted Velas. There were six experienced divers taking on the 30-60 feet deep winter water at the park.

Despite it being January, divers say they were happy to have good weather. "It's a nice day, they should have good visibility and a good dive," Velas said. "These are all avid divers, they dive year round and they just want to start the year off right with a dive."

Velas told 7News the things they may see in the lake are fish, objects dropped in by people and since it's a man-made lake there are actually roads, fence lines, and a bridge under the water.

If you are interested in diving with the group at any point he says to just contact or visit the store in Wheeling.