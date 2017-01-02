Crews Battle Massive Overnight Fire, 6 Homes Damaged

UPDATE:

In total six homes were damaged. The fire was out by 3:00 a.m.

Wheeling Fire Department Public Information Officer Philip Stahl tells 7News the fire broke out just after midnight at 61 Virginia Street.



The blazes then spread down the street to 63, 65, 67, and 69 Virginia Street. At least three of those five homes have extensive damage inside while 59 Virginia Street has heat damage on the outside.

Families living in the homes got out safely but there was reportedly one dog found inside one of the homes that had passed.

Carl Spencer lives at 65 Virginia Street. He tells 7News his first instinct was to get his roommate, their 13 dogs, and himself out of the house. They didn't grab any of their belongings. He's staying at a friend's house, but waiting to see what can be saved from the rubble.

The American Red Cross has been on scene all morning. If you'd like to donate anything, just specify that it be used to help the families affected by this fire.

No cause has been determined.

The Wheeling Fire Department will handle the investigation.

UPDATE:

61, 63, 65, 67, and 69 Virginia Street are the homes that have been affected by the fire. According to PIO Philip Stahl, a sixth home suffered heat damage.

Crews are fighting the fire from Virginia Street and the alley behind the homes.

Everyone has been evacuated safely so far. The American Red Cross is on scene assisting families affected by the fire.

The Suspension Bridge has been shut down while crews fight the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews are fighting a massive 2-alarm fire on Wheeling Island.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, five homes on Virginia Street are affected. Stahl also said there have been multiple evacuations and the fire started just shortly after midnight.

According to dispatchers, the fire started at 61 Virginia Street. The street is currently closed around South Broadway Street.

All off duty personnel of the Wheeling Fire Department are to report to Station 22 immediately.

Stay with 7News for updates.