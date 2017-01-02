Belmont County Man Jailed on Felony Assault Charge After Stabbing

The Belmont County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened just after the start of the New Year.

Officers were called to a house on Pipe Creek Road in Jacobsburg after a 911 call reported a man being stabbed there.

Deputies and EMS responded and found a male suffering from various serious knife wounds. He was rushed to the hospital and after various surgeries he is expected to survive.

After arriving to the residence, Deputies discovered the suspect had taken off from the scene. After a short search, police did locate him.

Gary Wayne Posey was taken into custody.

He's charged with Felonious Assault and is being held in the Belmont County Jail.

The case has been sent to the Belmont County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The Belmont County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Shadyside Police Department.