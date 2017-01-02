Anniversary of Sago Mine Disaster Monday

Monday marks the 11th anniversary of one of the worst mine disasters in West Virginia's history.

The Sago Mine in Sago, West Virginia, which is in Upshur County, had an explosion which trapped 13 miners for nearly two days.

One miner survived.

It was the worst mining disaster in the United States since the Jim Walter Resources Mine Disaster in Alabama in September of 2001, and the worst disaster in West Virginia since the 1968 Farmington Mine Disaster.

The blast made world-wide attention after it was incorrectly reported all 13 miners had survived the explosion.